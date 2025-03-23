Fantasy Hockey
Mackenzie Blackwood News: Holds on in shootout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Blackwood made 25 of 29 saves in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win against Montreal.

Blackwood tended a clean first period before experiencing a late collapse when he allowed three goals in the third period. However, he conceded just one tally to Patrik Laine in the shootout and made a big save against Christian Dvorak in Montreal's last attempt. With the win, Blackwood has a 25-17-6 record with a 2.52 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 49 outings this season. Saturday was the 28-year-old netminder's first win since March 8 when he had a four-game winning streak. He has been frequently alternating with Scott Wedgewood in net due to Blackwood's second-half struggles but could see more consistency in net if Saturday's game starts a trend for him. His next opportunity to guard the crease is Tuesday at home against Detroit.

