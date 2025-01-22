Mackenzie Blackwood News: Loses in overtime

Blackwood stopped 22 of 25 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

The Jets' first two goals came on a tip and a deflection before Neal Pionk sealed their win with a slap shot in overtime. Blackwood has lost four of his last five outings, giving up a total of 14 goals in that span, in which he's 1-3-1. For the season, the 28-year-old is 15-13-5 with a 2.57 GAA and a .916 save percentage over 34 appearances. This is his first real stretch of struggles with the Avalanche, though his four recent defeats have all come against teams currently in a playoff spot. The Avalanche have a back-to-back up next -- they visit the Bruins on Saturday and the Rangers on Sunday.