Mackenzie Blackwood News: Loses to Canucks

Blackwood allowed two goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Canucks. The third goal was an empty-netter.

For the third game in a row, the Avalanche were involved in a shutout, but this was the first time in that stretch it wasn't in their favor. Blackwood still put in a decent performance but didn't get any scoring support. He's won three of his last five outings while allowing 10 goals in that span. For the season, he's 18-15-5 with a 2.50 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 39 appearances. Wedgewood will likely start once more before the 4 Nations Face-Off break, either in Calgary on Thursday or in Edmonton on Friday.