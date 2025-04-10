Fantasy Hockey
Mackenzie Blackwood News: Loses to Canucks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Blackwood stopped 26 of 29 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Canucks. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Blackwood put in a decent effort, but the Avalanche's offense was drastically less effective without Nathan MacKinnon (undisclosed). The 28-year-old Blackwood has allowed 12 goals while going 1-3-0 over his last four games. He's now 28-20-6 on the year with a 2.50 GAA and a .913 save percentage. The Avalanche wrap up their regular season with a road back-to-back this weekend, so expect Blackwood and Scott Wedgewood to split the next two games, which are Saturday in Los Angeles and Sunday in Anaheim.

