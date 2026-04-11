Mackenzie Blackwood News: Loses to Vegas in overtime

Blackwood stopped 26 of 29 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights got a good game out of their top players, and that was the difference. Blackwood has just one win in his last five appearances, going 1-2-1 with 16 goals allowed on 126 shots in that span. The 29-year-old is at 22-10-2 with a 2.55 GAA and a .901 save percentage over 37 appearances this season. The Avalanche look committed to a timeshare in the crease for now and could keep that up into the playoffs, though Blackwood will have to pull his weight to avoid losing more time to Scott Wedgewood. The Avalanche have a back-to-back up next, visiting the Oilers on Monday and the Flames on Tuesday.