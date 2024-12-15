Mackenzie Blackwood News: Nabs first win for Colorado

Blackwood turned aside 37 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Getting his first start since being traded from the Sharks to the Avalanche, Blackwood took a shutout into the third period but had to settle for his first win with his new club. The 28-year-old should get first crack at the top job in the revamped Colorado crease ahead of Scott Wedgewood, and through 20 outings this season Blackwood has a 2.95 GAA and .912 save percentage, while his 7-9-3 record should improve quickly with a better offense supporting him.