Mackenzie Blackwood News: Nabs win No. 20
Blackwood made 20 saves in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals.
The 29-year-old netminder wound up in the history books as he surrendered Alex Ovechkin's 1000th career NHL goal on a third-period power play, but Blackwood did enough to come away with his second straight win and his 20th of the season. Over nine outings since the Olympic break, Blackwood has gone 4-3-0 with a 2.87 GAA and .872 save percentage.
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