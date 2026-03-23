Mackenzie Blackwood headshot

Mackenzie Blackwood News: Nabs win No. 20

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Blackwood made 20 saves in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals.

The 29-year-old netminder wound up in the history books as he surrendered Alex Ovechkin's 1000th career NHL goal on a third-period power play, but Blackwood did enough to come away with his second straight win and his 20th of the season. Over nine outings since the Olympic break, Blackwood has gone 4-3-0 with a 2.87 GAA and .872 save percentage.

Mackenzie Blackwood
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mackenzie Blackwood See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mackenzie Blackwood See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, March 20
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, March 20
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
3 days ago
FanDuel NHL: Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
NHL
FanDuel NHL: Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
Author Image
Michael Finewax
3 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
11 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
22 days ago
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Midseason Predictions
NHL
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Midseason Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
28 days ago