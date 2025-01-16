Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mackenzie Blackwood headshot

Mackenzie Blackwood News: Patrolling crease versus Oilers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Blackwood will man the blue paint against Edmonton at home Thursday, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.

Blackwood has been nearly unbeatable since joining Colorado, posting a 9-2-1 record in his 12 outings to go with a 1.68 GAA and .938 save percentage. Even with Scott Wedgewood back from a lower-body injury, fantasy players should expect to see a heavy dose of Blackwood going forward.

Mackenzie Blackwood
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now