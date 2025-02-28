Mackenzie Blackwood News: Playing in goal Friday

Blackwood will protect the home goal versus the Wild on Friday.

Blackwood has gone 4-2-0 with a 2.03 GAA and a .924 save percentage over six games in February. He'll look to keep things rolling in a somewhat favorable matchup, as the Wild are on the second half of a back-to-back. The Wild are 1-2-0 with seven goals scored over three games since the 4 Nations Face-Off break.