Mackenzie Blackwood News: Plenty of support in win

Blackwood stopped 24 of 25 shots in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Wild.

Blackwood picked up his second win in a row and his seventh victory in his last eight starts. This was the fifth time in that span he allowed exactly one goal, and he hasn't allowed more than two in 10 straight outings. Blackwood is now at 14-10-4 with a 2.00 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 29 appearances. He'll likely start again Saturday in a tough matchup versus the Jets, which will be the second half of a back-to-back for Winnipeg.