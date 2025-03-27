Mackenzie Blackwood News: Posts 22-save shutout

Blackwood recorded a 22-save shutout in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Kings.

The Kings had been rolling prior to Thursday, but Blackwood cooled them off with his third straight win. The 28-year-old has a career-high four shutouts this season. He's now at a 27-17-6 record with a 2.46 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 51 appearances. He hasn't played in four straight games since before the 4 Nations Face-Off break, but he could do that if he gets the nod against the red-hot Blues on Saturday.