Mackenzie Blackwood News: Pulled after one period
Blackwood stopped 10 of 13 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild in Game 5.
Blackwood got the start for the second game in a row, but a poor first period saw him replaced by Scott Wedgewood for the remainder of the game. The Avalanche overcame the 3-0 deficit Blackwood left behind, winning the series and earning a spot in the Western Conference Finals. Blackwood may be ticketed for backup duties to begin that series, which will see the Avalanche face the winner of the Golden Knights-Ducks series.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mackenzie Blackwood See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 11-122 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 1924 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 1924 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Postseason Predictions26 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Waiver Wire Heroes from 2025-26 Season26 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mackenzie Blackwood See More