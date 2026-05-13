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Mackenzie Blackwood News: Pulled after one period

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Blackwood stopped 10 of 13 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild in Game 5.

Blackwood got the start for the second game in a row, but a poor first period saw him replaced by Scott Wedgewood for the remainder of the game. The Avalanche overcame the 3-0 deficit Blackwood left behind, winning the series and earning a spot in the Western Conference Finals. Blackwood may be ticketed for backup duties to begin that series, which will see the Avalanche face the winner of the Golden Knights-Ducks series.

Mackenzie Blackwood
Colorado Avalanche
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