Mackenzie Blackwood News: Reaches 20-win mark

Blackwood stopped 23 of 27 shots in Friday's 5-4 win over the Oilers.

Blackwood played back-to-back games in Alberta, and came away with wins in both. This was a challenging matchup, as expected, but Blackwood held firm in the third period and made Martin Necas' tally with 4:22 left in the frame stand as the game-winner. The 28-year-old Blackwood goes into the 4 Nations Face-Off break a winner in five of his last seven starts, improving to 20-15-5 with a 2.53 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 41 appearances. He won't be on international duty during the break, so he'll have two weeks to rest up before the season resumes with a back-to-back on the road -- the Avalanche visit Nashville on Feb. 22 and St. Louis on Feb. 23.