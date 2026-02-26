Mackenzie Blackwood News: Receiving start Thursday
Blackwood will guard the home goal versus the Wild on Thursday.
Blackwood will play the second half of a back-to-back after Scott Wedgewood earned a 4-2 win over the Mammoth on Wednesday. Prior to the Olympic break, Blackwood went 3-3-0 with 13 goals allowed on 150 shots over his previous six outings. He's been pretty good this season, but the Wild will be a tough test.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mackenzie Blackwood See More
-
NHL Picks
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Midseason Predictions3 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!4 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers21 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 422 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 422 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mackenzie Blackwood See More