Mackenzie Blackwood headshot

Mackenzie Blackwood News: Receiving start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Blackwood will guard the home goal versus the Wild on Thursday.

Blackwood will play the second half of a back-to-back after Scott Wedgewood earned a 4-2 win over the Mammoth on Wednesday. Prior to the Olympic break, Blackwood went 3-3-0 with 13 goals allowed on 150 shots over his previous six outings. He's been pretty good this season, but the Wild will be a tough test.

Mackenzie Blackwood
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mackenzie Blackwood See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mackenzie Blackwood See More
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Midseason Predictions
NHL
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Midseason Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
3 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
21 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
22 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Chris Morgan
22 days ago