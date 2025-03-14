Fantasy Hockey
Mackenzie Blackwood headshot

Mackenzie Blackwood News: Set for backup duties

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Blackwood (illness) took the ice for warmups ahead of Friday's game versus the Flames, indicating he'll dress as the backup goalie.

Scott Wedgewood will start Friday's contest. Blackwood wasn't feeling well early in the day, but he's improved enough to be available in a pinch. The 28-year-old netminder will probably be able to start Sunday in a big Central Division showdown versus the Stars.

