Mackenzie Blackwood News: Set to face New Jersey

Blackwood is expected to start at home against the Devils on Wednesday, according to Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.

Blackwood has a 20-16-5 record, 2.54 GAA and .915 save percentage in 42 appearances between San Jose and Colorado in 2024-25. He's coming off a rough start in which he allowed three goals on 25 shots en route to a 3-1 loss to St. Louis on Sunday. Blackwood started his NHL career with the Devils and played for them through the 2022-23 campaign. He started against his former team Nov. 10 and earned a 44-save shutout against the Devils.