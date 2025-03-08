Fantasy Hockey
Mackenzie Blackwood headshot

Mackenzie Blackwood News: Set to face Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Blackwood will patrol the home blue paint Saturday versus the Maple Leafs, according to Mark Masters of TSN.

Blackwood won his third straight game against the Sharks on Thursday -- he has a .922 save percentage and a 2.00 GAA during his winning streak. Toronto has produced 3.19 goals per game this season, which ranks 10th in the league. The Leafs have lost back-to-back games, while the Avalanche have won four straight.

Mackenzie Blackwood
Colorado Avalanche
