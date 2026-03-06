Mackenzie Blackwood headshot

Mackenzie Blackwood News: Set to start Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Blackwood is slated to start Friday's road game against Dallas, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Blackwood will tend the twine for the fourth time in Colorado's six games since the Olympic break. Across his three starts following the layoff, he's gone 2-1-0 with a 2.03 GAA and .914 save percentage. He'll face a tough test Friday, as the Stars rank sixth in the NHL with 3.41 goals per game this year.

Mackenzie Blackwood
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
