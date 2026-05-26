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Mackenzie Blackwood News: Set to start Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Blackwood is expected to defend the road net against Vegas on Tuesday in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, according to Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.

Blackwood made three appearances in Colorado's second-round series against Minnesota, surrendering six goals on 47 shots en route to a 1-0 record. Scott Wedgewood has struggled in three playoff defeats versus Vegas, allowing nine goals on 73 shots. As a result, the Avalanche will turn to Blackwood in an attempt to stave off elimination and force Game 5 back in Colorado on Thursday. The Golden Knights have amassed 3.73 goals per game this postseason.

Mackenzie Blackwood
Colorado Avalanche
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