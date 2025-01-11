Fantasy Hockey
Mackenzie Blackwood headshot

Mackenzie Blackwood News: Set to start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Blackwood will defend the road net against the Jets on Saturday, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Blackwood is coming off a 24-save performance in Thursday's 6-1 win over Minnesota. He has posted a record of 8-1-1 with a 1.61 GAA and a .940 save percentage in 10 appearances with Colorado since being acquired from San Jose on Dec. 9. Winnipeg ranks third in the league with 3.56 goals per game in 2024-25 and lost 2-1 in overtime to the Kings on Friday.

Mackenzie Blackwood
Colorado Avalanche
