Mackenzie Blackwood News: Set to start Saturday

Blackwood is expected to start on the road against the Kings on Saturday.

Blackwood has a 28-20-6 record, 2.50 GAA and .913 save percentage in 55 outings between San Jose and Colorado in 2024-25. He'll try to get back into the win column after losing his past two appearances while allowing seven goals on 50 shots (.860 save percentage). Los Angeles ranks 16th in goals per game with 2.97.