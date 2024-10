Blackwood is expected to start on the road against LA on Thursday, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Blackwood is searching for his first win of the 2024-25 campaign after starting the season with a record of 0-2-2 along with a 4.10 GAA and an .896 save percentage across four appearances. The Kings have gotten off to a middling start -- they have a 3-2-2 record and are in a three-way tie for 15th offensively with 3.14 goals per game.