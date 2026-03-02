Mackenzie Blackwood News: Set to start versus Kings

Blackwood is expected to patrol the crease on the road against Los Angeles on Monday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Blackwood has given up two or fewer goals in four of his last five outings while posting a 3-2-0 record, 1.43 GAA and one shutout. With the 29-year-old Thunder Bay native playing this well, Scott Wedgewood may be hard-pressed to steal some starts away -- though a back-to-back should see Wedgewood get the nod against the Ducks on the road Tuesday.