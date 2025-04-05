Mackenzie Blackwood News: Shaky early in loss

Blackwood stopped 17 of 21 shots in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Blues. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

All four goals on Blackwood's ledger were scored in the first half of the contest. Two of them came on St. Louis power plays, so this wasn't exclusively Blackwood's failing, and a Robert Thomas empty-netter ended up being the decisive goal after a late flurry of scoring. Blackwood has allowed four goals in three of his last 10 outings, going 6-3-1 with 25 goals allowed in that span as he continues to play well in a starting role. He's 28-19-6 with a 2.49 GAA and a .913 save percentage over 54 appearances between the Avalanche and the Sharks this season. The 28-year-old netminder could be called on to start at home in Tuesday's heavyweight showdown against the Golden Knights.