Mackenzie Blackwood headshot

Mackenzie Blackwood News: Sharp in Monday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Blackwood turned aside 26 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

The 28-year-old netminder continues to thrive since joining the Avs about a month ago. Blackwood hasn't taken a regulation loss in seven straight outings, going 6-0-1 with an eye-popping 1.58 GAA and .939 save percentage. With Scott Wedgewood (lower body) on the shelf, Blackwood should continue to see a heavy workload for Colorado.

Mackenzie Blackwood
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
