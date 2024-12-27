Mackenzie Blackwood News: Signs five-year contract extension

Blackwood signed a five-year, $26.25 million contract extension with Colorado on Friday.

Blackwood was dealt to Colorado from San Jose on Dec. 9 and it didn't take long to get his signature on a new contract. Blackwood has solidified the Avalanche goaltending woes as he is 3-1-0 with a 2.03 GAA and a .931 save percentage since the trade and is expected to be their No. 1 goaltender for the next several years.