Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mackenzie Blackwood headshot

Mackenzie Blackwood News: Slated to start against Calgary

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 6, 2025 at 11:32am

Blackwood was the first goalie off during Thursday's morning skate, Conor McGahey of Altitude TV reports, indicating that he'll draw the start on the road against Calgary.

Blackwood will draw a sixth consecutive start Thursday, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him get a night off in Edmonton on Friday since it's the second half of a back-to-back set. Blackwood has gone 3-2-0 with a 2.03 GAA and .927 save percentage over his last five starts, a span that includes a pair of shutout wins. The Flames are a favorable opponent, as they're averaging 2.66 goals this season, which is the fifth-worst mark in the NHL.

Mackenzie Blackwood
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now