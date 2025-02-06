Mackenzie Blackwood News: Slated to start against Calgary
Blackwood was the first goalie off during Thursday's morning skate, Conor McGahey of Altitude TV reports, indicating that he'll draw the start on the road against Calgary.
Blackwood will draw a sixth consecutive start Thursday, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him get a night off in Edmonton on Friday since it's the second half of a back-to-back set. Blackwood has gone 3-2-0 with a 2.03 GAA and .927 save percentage over his last five starts, a span that includes a pair of shutout wins. The Flames are a favorable opponent, as they're averaging 2.66 goals this season, which is the fifth-worst mark in the NHL.
