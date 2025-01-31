Mackenzie Blackwood News: Slated to start against St. Louis

Blackwood is expected to start at home against the Blues on Friday, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.

Blackwood will tend the twine in a third consecutive game Friday, but he hasn't been particularly sharp in recent matchups. The 28-year-old has gone 1-3-1 with a 3.68 GAA and .874 save percentage over his last five starts but will have a favorable matchup against the Blues, who are generating 2.75 goals per game this season, which is the eighth-worst mark in the NHL.