Mackenzie Blackwood headshot

Mackenzie Blackwood News: Slated to start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Blackwood is expected to start at home against Vegas on Saturday, per Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.

Blackwood stopped 28 of 29 shots in a 3-1 win over Calgary on Thursday. He has a 22-10-1 record, 2.54 GAA and .901 save percentage in 36 appearances with the Avalanche in 2025-26. Vegas is 4-0-1 while averaging 4.00 goals per game across five matches since John Tortorella took over as head coach.

Mackenzie Blackwood
Colorado Avalanche
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