Mackenzie Blackwood headshot

Mackenzie Blackwood News: Slated to start Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Blackwood is expected to guard the cage at home versus the Oilers on Tuesday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Blackwood has split the workload over the Avs' last three games but overall has featured in 10 of the club's last 14 outings. During that stretch, the 29-year-old netminder is 5-4-0 with a 2.50 GAA and one shutout. With just two more victories, Blackwood will get over the 20-win threshold for the second straight year.

Mackenzie Blackwood
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mackenzie Blackwood See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mackenzie Blackwood See More
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
9 days ago
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Midseason Predictions
NHL
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Midseason Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
15 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
16 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
33 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
34 days ago