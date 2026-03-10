Mackenzie Blackwood News: Slated to start Tuesday

Blackwood is expected to guard the cage at home versus the Oilers on Tuesday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Blackwood has split the workload over the Avs' last three games but overall has featured in 10 of the club's last 14 outings. During that stretch, the 29-year-old netminder is 5-4-0 with a 2.50 GAA and one shutout. With just two more victories, Blackwood will get over the 20-win threshold for the second straight year.