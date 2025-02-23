Fantasy Hockey
Mackenzie Blackwood headshot

Mackenzie Blackwood News: Starting against St. Louis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Blackwood will start Sunday's road game against the Blues, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Blackwood didn't play in Saturday's loss to Nashville as the Avalanche resumed play, but he'll tend the twine in the second half of the back-to-back set. He was productive in his five starts leading up to the 4 Nations Face-Off break, as he went 4-1-0 with a 1.62 GAA and .938 save percentage.

Mackenzie Blackwood
Colorado Avalanche
