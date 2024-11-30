Mackenzie Blackwood News: Starting in Seattle

Blackwood will defend the road net versus the Kraken on Saturday, according to Max Miller of NHL.com.

Blackwood has surrendered 10 goals on 70 shots over his last three outings. He has a 4-8-3 record with one shutout, a 3.14 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 15 games this season. Seattle ranks 20th in the league with 2.83 goals per game in 2024-25 and lost 8-5 to San Jose on Friday.