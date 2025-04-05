Fantasy Hockey
Mackenzie Blackwood News: Starting in St. Louis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Blackwood will guard the road goal against the Blues on Saturday, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Blackwood is coming off a 27-save effort in Thursday's 7-3 win over Columbus. Since being acquired from San Jose on Dec. 9, he has a 22-9-3 record with three shutouts, a 2.17 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 34 appearances for Colorado. St. Louis sits 13th in the league with 3.01 goals per game in 2024-25, and the team is riding an 11-game winning streak.

