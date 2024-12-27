Mackenzie Blackwood News: Starting in Utah
Blackwood will defend the visiting crease in Utah on Friday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.
Blackwood inked a five-year, $26.25 million contract extension earlier in the day and will get a chance to celebrate it on the ice against Utah. Blackwood has been sensational since his trade from San Jose on Dec. 9. He is 3-1-0 with a 2.03 GAA and a .931 save percentage in four outings with the Avs. Utah is averaging 3.00 goals per game this season.
