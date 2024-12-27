Fantasy Hockey
Mackenzie Blackwood headshot

Mackenzie Blackwood News: Starting in Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Blackwood will defend the visiting crease in Utah on Friday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Blackwood inked a five-year, $26.25 million contract extension earlier in the day and will get a chance to celebrate it on the ice against Utah. Blackwood has been sensational since his trade from San Jose on Dec. 9. He is 3-1-0 with a 2.03 GAA and a .931 save percentage in four outings with the Avs. Utah is averaging 3.00 goals per game this season.

Mackenzie Blackwood
Colorado Avalanche
