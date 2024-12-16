Mackenzie Blackwood News: Starting in Vancouver

Blackwood will guard the road goal versus the Canucks on Monday, according to Kevin Woodley of NHL.com.

Blackwood stopped 37 shots in a 5-2 win over Nashville on Saturday during his Colorado debut. He posted a 6-9-3 record with a 3.00 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 19 appearances with San Jose before the trade, and his numbers should continue to improve as he plays more games for the Avalanche. Vancouver sits 12th in the league with 3.21 goals per game in 2024-25.