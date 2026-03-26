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Mackenzie Blackwood News: Starting in Winnipeg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Blackwood will be between the road pipes in Winnipeg on Thursday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Blackwood was strong in his last performance, allowing two goals on 32 shots in a 6-2 victory over Pittsburgh on Tuesday. Overall, the 33-year-old is 20-8-1 with three shutouts, a 2.42 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 31 appearances. The Jets are generating 2.83 goals per contest, 24th in the league this season.

Mackenzie Blackwood
Colorado Avalanche
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