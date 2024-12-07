Mackenzie Blackwood News: Starting Saturday

Blackwood will be in the visiting crease in Florida on Saturday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Blackwood has won his last two starts, allowing three goals on 66 shots, He also played Thursday in Tampa Bay, allowing three goals on 23 shots in relief of Vitek Vanecek. Blackwood is 6-8-3 with a 3.00 GAA and a .905 save percentage. The Panthers are third in the league, averaging 3.78 goals per game.