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Mackenzie Blackwood News: Starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Blackwood will defend the home crease versus Calgary on Thursday, according to Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports.

Blackwood has not been great in his last three starts, going 0-2-0 while allowing 12 goals on 68 shots (,824 save percentage). Overall, Blackwood is 21-10-1 with a 2.58 GAA and an .899 save percentage across 35 appearances this season. The Flames are 30th in NHL scoring, generating 2.57 goals per game.

Mackenzie Blackwood
Colorado Avalanche
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