Mackenzie Blackwood News: Starting Thursday

Blackwood will defend the home crease versus Calgary on Thursday, according to Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports.

Blackwood has not been great in his last three starts, going 0-2-0 while allowing 12 goals on 68 shots (,824 save percentage). Overall, Blackwood is 21-10-1 with a 2.58 GAA and an .899 save percentage across 35 appearances this season. The Flames are 30th in NHL scoring, generating 2.57 goals per game.