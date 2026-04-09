Mackenzie Blackwood News: Starting Thursday
Blackwood will defend the home crease versus Calgary on Thursday, according to Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports.
Blackwood has not been great in his last three starts, going 0-2-0 while allowing 12 goals on 68 shots (,824 save percentage). Overall, Blackwood is 21-10-1 with a 2.58 GAA and an .899 save percentage across 35 appearances this season. The Flames are 30th in NHL scoring, generating 2.57 goals per game.
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