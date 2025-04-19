Mackenzie Blackwood News: Steady in playoff debut

Blackwood stopped 23 of 24 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Stars in Game 1.

Making his playoff debut, Blackwood was up for the challenge. This was close game for the better part of two periods, though the Avalanche's rally in the third made it look less competitive than it was. Blackwood limited the damage to a Roope Hintz power-play goal in the final frame. This ended a three-game losing streak for Blackwood, who was 28-21-6 with a 2.55 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 56 regular-season outings. While he shared the crease with Scott Wedgewood on occasion, Blackwood figures to get the vast majority of the starts during the playoffs.