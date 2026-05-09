Mackenzie Blackwood News: Steady in relief appearance
Blackwood stopped 12 of 13 shots in relief of Scott Wedgewood in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Wild in Game 3.
Blackwood put in a good performance over the better part of two periods. This was his first action this postseason after a regular season in which he had a 23-10-2 record with a 2.50 GAA and a .904 save percentage. Blackwood is in the playoffs for the second time in his career after he went 3-4 with a 2.71 GAA and an .892 save percentage over seven games in 2025. Wedgewood has been the better goalie so far, but it's not clear if Game 3 has caused head coach Jared Bednar to give Blackwood an extended look between the pipes.
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