Mackenzie Blackwood News: Stifles Caps offense

Blackwood made 27 saves Tuesday in s 2-1 win over Washington.

Blacky made some great saves in the first period and then locked the net down after Nic Dowd's goal at 13:02 of the second. Otherwise, he flat-out stifled the Caps offense on Tuesday, especially as San Jose had to kill off three penalties. Blackwood has won two straight games, and he has a .909 save percentage in 19 games played this season.