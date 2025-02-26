Fantasy Hockey
Mackenzie Blackwood News: Strong in win against former team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Blackwood stopped 22 of 23 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Devils.

Blackwood allowed just one goal on 67 shots across two matchups against the Devils this season. The 28-year-old had to play well early in this contest, which was close until the Avalanche ran away with the lead late in the third period. Blackwood improved to 21-16-5 with a 2.50 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 43 appearances this season. The Avalanche are in action Friday at home versus the Wild in a game that has significant weight in the Central Division standings.

Mackenzie Blackwood
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
