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Mackenzie Blackwood News: Strong performance Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Blackwood stopped 30 of 31 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Blackwood bounced back from the overtime loss he suffered against the Golden Knights on Saturday in his previous start, although his play has been inconsistent of late -- he has just three wins over his last seven appearances. During that stretch, Blackwood has gone 3-2-1 with a 2.90 GAA and an .895 save percentage. Based on the recent form, it's unclear whether Blackwood or Scott Wedgewood will start the first game of the playoffs for the Avalanche.

Mackenzie Blackwood
Colorado Avalanche
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