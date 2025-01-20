Mackenzie Blackwood News: Struggles again Monday
Blackwood turned aside 23 of 26 shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Wild.
Although Blackwood has been largely successful since joining the Avalanche, he was charged with a second consecutive loss Monday as he wasn't particularly sharp against Minnesota. The 28-year-old has allowed seven goals on 54 shots (.870 save percentage) over his last two starts, and it certainly seems possible that the Avalanche will give him a breather Wednesday against the Jets in order to regroup. If Blackwood sits Wednesday, Scott Wedgewood would presumably draw the start.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now