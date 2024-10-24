Mackenzie Blackwood News: Struggles early in loss

Blackwood allowed three goals on 30 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

Blackwood put in a decent performance aside from the first 12 minutes, when he allowed all three goals. The Sharks made an effort at a comeback but fell short. Blackwood was the first goalie to start back-to-back games for the Sharks this season, though he remains winless at 0-3-2 with 17 goals allowed on 165 shots over his five appearances. The Sharks are back in action Saturday at Vegas -- neither Blackwood nor Vitek Vanecek would be a good fantasy option in that matchup.