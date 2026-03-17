Mackenzie Blackwood News: Struggles in relief

Blackwood allowed four goals on 15 shots in relief in Monday's 7-2 loss to the Penguins.

Both Colorado goaltenders struggled massively in this game, as Blackwood replaced Scott Wedgewood, who allowed three goals on five shots before departing the contest in the first period. This was the third-worst performance of Blackwood this season in terms of his save percentage, and he's been inconsistent overall since the Olympic break. In seven appearances, he's gone 2-3-0 with a 3.33 GAA and an .855 save percentage.