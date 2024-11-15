Fantasy Hockey
Mackenzie Blackwood News: Stuck with loss on Broadway

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Blackwood turned aside 32 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

The 27-year-old netminder kept his team in the game with some big saves, but the Sharks' offense came up short. Blackwood has given up three goals or less in six of his last seven starts, posting an impressive 2.48 GAA and .925 save percentage over that stretch, but he has just a 3-4-0 record to show for it.

