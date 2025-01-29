Mackenzie Blackwood News: Sunk by Isles

Blackwood turned aside 23 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders, with New York's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The 28-year-old netminder battled Ilya Sorokin to a 1-1 tie through two periods, but the floodgates opened for the Isles in the third. Blackwood has just one win in his last five starts and has given up at least three goals in each of those outings, going 1-3-1 with a 3.68 GAA and .874 save percentage over that stretch.