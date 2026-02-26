Mackenzie Blackwood headshot

Mackenzie Blackwood News: Takes loss versus Wild

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Blackwood allowed three goals on 34 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Wild. The last two goals were empty-netters.

Blackwood did well to keep the game close, but Mats Zuccarello's deflected goal with 4:52 left in the third period was the deciding tally. The 29-year-old Blackwood has allowed three goals in just two of his last six outings and remains a strong goalie in a great situation. This loss sent him to 16-6-1 on the season with a 2.28 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 23 appearances. The Avalanche rode Blackwood pretty heavily before the Olympic break, so it's possible he will get a majority of the starts over Scott Wedgewood down the stretch. The Avalanche host the Blackhawks on Saturday.

Mackenzie Blackwood
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mackenzie Blackwood See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mackenzie Blackwood See More
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Midseason Predictions
NHL
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Midseason Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
4 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
5 days ago
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
22 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
23 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Chris Morgan
23 days ago