Mackenzie Blackwood News: Takes narrow loss Wednesday

Blackwood stopped 24 of 26 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Blackwood did not start the last two games while recovering from an illness. He was able to get back between the pipes, but he didn't get enough goal support in Wednesday's contest. This was Blackwood's second loss in a row, though he's allowed just three goals on 49 shots over those games. For the season, he's at a 24-17-6 record with a 2.49 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 48 appearances. Scott Wedgewood will likely start Thursday versus the Senators, but Blackwood should get the nod for Saturday's road trip finale in Montreal.